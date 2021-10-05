Honda launches new campaign ‘Aap aur Activa – India Ke Do Pahiye’

The film is conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has launched a new campaign “India ke 2 Pahiye”. The campaign aims to encapsulate the emotions of millions of Indians who are bouncing back on their feet while navigating through the pandemic. The film is conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu (a Dentsu International division) and celebrates the never give up spirit of Indians who are resuming their routine life, this time with hope, more confidence and their trusted companion Honda Activa.

The campaign emphasises upon India’s diversity, equality and inclusivity in taking the nation forward amidst the challenges of the new normal post pandemic, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director, sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said. “The idea was about “We not Me” – showcasing how just like Activa, the nation and its active people together – “India ke 2 Pahiye”, are the two wheels of progress. The film salutes the spirit of all active Indians as they stand united to overcome these challenges. Ushering in the wave of positivity, the film showcases how each one of us in our own capacity, represents the resilience, determination and dedication with which our country is emerging stronger,” he added.

The campaign film opens with an early morning shot of the town and aerial shot of sea waves. The campaign aims to motivate Indians to become the two wheels of the nation so that the army of confident Indians can be made who can fight any challenge and move India forward. The film ends with an army jawan riding the Activa summing up the fighting spirit of India and the role Activa has played in it. For Titus Upputuru, creative head, Taproot Dentsu, Activa has been around for two decades and has by far the best visibility across the length and breadth of the country. “Activa is synonymous with the two wheels moving India. As we look at our country and how it is getting back into shape, we feel that actually all of us are contributing towards it by being the two wheels of India. Each one of us are doing our bit to get India back on its feet. This campaign is a salute to the relentless spirit of India and only a leader brand like Activa can do this kind of salutation. The brief was to capture this spirit and movement of India bouncing back,” he added.

