Honda Cars India unveils ‘A Honda goes beyond’ campaign

Dentsu Creative India has rolled out a new campaign for Honda Cars India. Titled ‘A Honda Goes Beyond’, the campaign aims to connect with brand enthusiasts and a new generation of customers. The current campaign is a celebration of the bond that the customers share with Honda and the company promises to go beyond in everything that they do, Takuya Tsumura, president and chief executive officer (CEO), Honda Cars India Ltd., said. “Honda’s journey in India has been nothing less than spectacular and the credit goes to our customers who have bestowed their trust in Honda’s premium cars for the last 25 years. It has always been our endeavor to keep customers at the center of our products and services.”

The campaign, A Honda Goes Beyond, underlines the brand’s philosophy of ‘durability, quality and reliability’. As per the company, the objective was to develop a communication that celebrates the bond that the customers have with Honda. In addition to this, the film also highlights the brand’s offering of innovative and futuristic technology products, which makes the driving experience not only safe but also exciting and superior.

“Honda’s promise to its customers is to go the extra mile, to make sure that every Honda journey is a joy and delight for them; and this goes way beyond just the drive, the engineering, and the cars. It is a commitment to every side of the ownership experience. Honda aims to fulfill all expectations, delighting its customer at every touchpoint throughout their relationship, and therefore, ‘A Honda Goes Beyond’,” Ujjwal Anand, executive vice president, Dentsu Creative India, said.

For Auryndom Bose, group executive creative director, Dentsu Creative India, Honda has always stood for engineering that holds true to the experience of the product. “Whilst the category codes of automobile advertising is loaded with mostly rational depictions, this new brand campaign for Honda is our way to transcend beyond the conventions and create an emotionally evocative communication that appeals to the heart and impacts the consideration for the brand.”

Also Read: Roposo partners with chef and entrepreneur Saransh Goila to launch cookware brand, Delishaas

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook