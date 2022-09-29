Honda Cars India rolls out ‘A Honda Goes Beyond’ campaign

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has launched its new brand campaign ‘A Honda Goes Beyond’. The campaign aims to connect with brand enthusiasts and a new generation of customers by showcasing Honda values of offering innovative and futuristic technology products. As per the company, the concept of the campaign is deeply rooted in customer insight. Honda claims to understand that before buying a car, people go through the loop of exploration and evaluation. They are overwhelmed with anticipation, reviews, comparisons, recommendations. ”The exploration is not about buying alone but also service, ownership and maintenance. They have a lot of expectations from the brands,” the company stated.

Hence, Honda claims to go the extra mile to make sure that every Honda journey is a joy and delight for its customers. And this goes much beyond just the drive, the engineering and the cars. It is a commitment to every side of the ownership experience, the company highlights. The campaign will be featured across a wide range of high reach and high affinity digital and social platforms.

According to Takuya Tsumura, president and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd, the current campaign is a celebration of bond that the customers share with Honda and the company promise to go beyond in everything that they do. “Honda’s journey in India has been nothing less than spectacular and credit goes to our customers who have bestowed their trust in Honda’s premium cars for the last 25 years. It has always been our endeavor to keep customers at the centre of our products and services,” he added.

