Honda Cars India launches new campaign for second generation of new Honda Amaze

The campaign has gone live today

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has rolled out a marketing campaign to announce the launch of the second generation of its new Honda Amaze. Conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu, the 360-degree campaign positions the new Honda Amaze as the de-facto symbol of status in the compact sedan segment.

The launch TVC, ‘Jeete Hain Shaan Se’ showcases a family all dressed up, travelling in their new Honda Amaze through the locales of their town. On getting inside the car, the family embodies the spirit of India’s heartland, making a wide and clear announcement of having arrived out of the shadows of the big cities. All five members of the family inside the new car are seen twirling up their existing, non-existing and made-up moustaches with aplomb. The campaign gives a look of the new Honda Amaze exteriors and reflects the reason for the family to have swag.

“A strategic and the largest-volume-driver for our business exclusively developed for the Indian consumer, the new Honda Amaze is a perfect manifestation of the dreams of a young, progressive Indian family. The campaign is designed to resonate with the consumers from the heartland of India and celebrate their ‘shaan’ of having arrived in life,” Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director, sales and marketing, Honda Cars India, said.

According to Titus Upputuru, national creative director, Taproot Dentsu, the campaign celebrates the rise of our heartland who are no longer living in the shadows of the big metropolitan counterparts. “Right from the central idea of ‘Jeete Hain Shaan Se’ to the casting, the costume, the colours, the stand-out music, and the editing – altogether celebrate this unabashed attitude of ‘shaan’,” he added.

Two-third of India, beyond the likes of metros, is fueling the economy with a surge in purchasing power, Abhinav Kaushik, executive vice president, Taproot Dentsu, said. “Whilst the emotion behind the new Honda Amaze campaign is something that’s universal, the attitude and the confidence is something that resonates strongly with the mindsets of consumers from tier 2 and tier 3 towns,” Kaushik stated.

