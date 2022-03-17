Honasa Consumer names Anuja Mishra as CMO

As the CMO of Honasa Consumer, she will be responsible for accelerating the brands’ awareness and growth across the D2C ecosystem

Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, and The Derma Co., has appointed Anuja Mishra as chief marketing officer (CMO). In her new capacity, Mishra will oversee the marketing strategy for Honasa Consumer group brands – Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and Bblunt. As the CMO of Honasa Consumer, she will be responsible for accelerating the brands’ awareness and growth across the D2C ecosystem.

Mishra brings with herself over 17 years of experience across marketing and sales. She has led brand management, innovation strategy and sales for different organisations and brands. “Honasa has proven to be a trailblazer across the D2C landscape, and I have tremendous respect for the organisation’s ability to innovate disruptively and meaningfully. I look forward to joining this talented team and contributing to the growth mission,” Mishra said on her new role.

Honasa has emerged as the fastest growing D2C brand and being a digital first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of others in this excessively dynamic digital ecosystem, Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. said. “Mishra comes with extensive experience in managing millennial brands. She joins us at a time when the group has attained a great milestone and with her expertise, she will elevate and support the strategy to the next one. We look forward to growing the organisation with her,” he added further.

Mishra will be taking the baton from Sambit Dash, who has been elevated to head Brand Factory Team where he will be responsible for crafting, launching, and building new brands business for Honasa. She will be based out of the Honasa Consumer head office in Gurgaon.

