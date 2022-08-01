Honasa Consumer appoints Pratik Mukherjee as vice president, Brand Factory

Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd (HCPL), the parent company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Ayuga, and Aqualogica has appointed Pratik Mukherjee as vice president, Brand Factory where he will be responsible for crafting, launching, and building new brands’ business for Honasa.

Honasa has emerged as the fastest growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand and being a digital-first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of competition in this extremely dynamic digital ecosystem, Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. said. “Mukherjee has extensive experience of building millennial brands, and he will elevate and support us as we plan to implement efficient strategies to launch new brands and take the businesses to the next level with his knowledge and expertise,” he added.

With over a decade of experience, Mukherjee has been a part of brands such as P&G, Gillette, and Urban Company. He began his professional career with Tata Consultancy Group before moving on to IIM-Ahmedabad to complete his master’s degree. After which he joined Procter & Gamble, where he worked on the Gillette brand and oversaw some of the most successful brand launches and campaigns. He served as the head of Procter & Gamble’s DTC business for India and South Asia. Later he joined Urban Company as the marketing head for beauty, grooming and cleaning verticals. Then moving on to becoming the head of marketing at Infra.Market (construction unicorn). He has created successful marketing campaigns by combining robust consumer research with result-oriented programs, the company said in an official statement.

“Honasa Consumer’s brands have created tremendous displacement capturing sizable market share and garnering consumer trust in a very short period. I look forward to joining this trailblazing team and contributing to the next wave of growth for the company,” Mukherjee stated. Mukherjee will be based out of the Honasa Consumer head office in Gurgaon.

Read Also: OLX Autos partners with creative agency The Glitch

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook