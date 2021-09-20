HomeLane unveils a meme campaign featuring MS Dhoni

The campaign showcases MS Dhoni in a split-screen format with everyday consumers

HomeLane has rolled out its first campaign with brand ambassador MS Dhoni titled “Takatak Chakachak”. Conceptualised by The Script Room, the campaign features quick and quirky ads in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English and aims to reach IPL audience across TV, OTT, YouTube and other digital channels during the cricket and festive season, the company said in a statement. With the campaign, the brand aims to tackle consumer fear and anxiety around the unorganised home interiors category.

HomeLane’s new campaign using meme formats to connect with its consumers. The campaign showcases MS Dhoni in a split-screen format with everyday consumers looking to get their interiors done, where the brand ambassador sheds light on the entire home interiors process made easy by HomeLane. “Using a format like memes to bring out the brand’s 45-day delivery guarantee is very interesting. I do believe that HomeLane is set to bring predictability to the interiors process for first-time homeowners across the country and this campaign will help spread that message,” Dhoni said on the new campaign.

“We wanted the campaign to educate digital-savvy consumers about our brand and our offerings but do it in a way that is clutter-breaking, using popular meme formats such as the remix split-screen interactions and dubbing voices while delivering straightforward messaging. The campaign line Takatak Chakachak is very catchy and is universally understood as fast and fabulous across the country, which ties back to our brand promise. We look forward to seeing how this campaign is received,” Rajeev GN, vice president marketing, HomeLane, stated.

“It’s great of HomeLane to buy into bold ideas like these. A very unique use of a celebrity and a new format that doesn’t resemble any conventional ad. We’re very eager to know how people respond,” Ramsam, founder, The Script Room said.

