HomeLane reveals new brand identity

Technology-based home interior service provider HomeLane.com, has unveiled its new brand identity as part of the company’s overall strategy to steer its business into the next phase of growth.The new brand identity is aimed at creating greater relatability with its home-buying customers, the company said.

According to the company’s research, consumer preferences have evolved following the increasing influence of international video content and wider access to information through the internet and frequent traveling. This has resulted in Indian consumers raising the bar on home aesthetics. Through this rebranding exercise, HomeLane is reinforcing its promise of a strict 45-day delivery of all customer projects.

“HomeLane’s rebranding initiative also coincides with the company’s plans to scale-up its operations through the franchisee and retail distribution model for a wider presence across India. The Franchisee and Retail Distribution models will allow HomeLane to efficiently scale-up operations from the current 10 cities to more than double its operational footprint covering over 25 markets by end of the calendar year 2021,” the company said in a statement.

According to Srikanth Iyer, founder and CEO, HomeLane, the rebranding efforts are aimed at making HomeLane relatable to the home-buying customers as the company targets to scale-up its presence across the 25 top markets over the next two years. “In India, buying a home is a milestone; there is no single factor that conveys a feeling of security and social integration quite as much as a self-owned home. An Indian consumer considers owning a home as an essential and fundamental basis to launch the rest of his or her other life plans,” he added.

Being in the click and brick segment, we want our consumers to relate with our brand on both digital and physical channels, Rajeev GN, vice president, marketing, HomeLane said. “The new HomeLane resonates with the first time home buyers, as we help them build their dream home,” he stated.

