HomeLane names Shilpa Gupta as senior vice president, supply chain management

HomeLane on Monday announced the appointment of Shilpa Gupta as its new senior vice president, supply chain management. In her new role, Gupta will report to HomeLane’s co-founder and CEO, Srikanth Iyer, effective immediately. She joins the company from Flipkart, where she was heading last mile operations for large business.

“Gupta is joining HomeLane at a pivotal moment. As we have grown, we have introduced new products, and services and sourced creatively to successfully navigate the unique environment over the last few years. Shilpa will play a crucial role in scaling up our delivery models, expanding the reach and improving overall service to our customers,” Srikanth Iyer and Tanuj Choudhry, co-founders, HomeLane said.

As part of her new role, Gupta will oversee all integrated supply chain activities across the company’s enterprise, including sourcing, planning, manufacturing, inventory, warehousing and logistics. She will continue to build on HomeLane’s long-term vision and strategy to make interiors hassle-free and pocket friendly for the customers by making the back-end supply chain agile, efficient and resilient.

“I look forward to helping drive the company’s long-term growth strategy and leveraging my experiences and knowledge to build a stronger foundation that will help us meet the demands of our customers,” Gupta stated.

Gupta comes with more than 13 years of experience in planning and operations and has worked with organisations such as Pepsico and Diageo in the past.

Established in 2014, HomeLane is a tech-enabled home interiors brand, providing interior services. Through technological interventions, tech-empowered designers, and project managers, the company claims to have built a community of over 25,000 customers across the country, over the last eight years. HomeLane currently claims to service more than 20 cities across the country through over 40 experience centres.

