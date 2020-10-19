HomeLane elevates Tanuj Choudhry as co-founder and COO

Choudhry joined HomeLane in 2015 as vice president - growth

Tech-based home interior company HomeLane on Monday announced the elevation of Tanuj Choudhry to co-founder and chief operating officer (COO). In his new role, Choudhry will be responsible for managing HomeLane’s overall business operations and driving the company’s long term growth strategy. The announcement was made by Srikanth Iyer, co-founder and CEO of HomeLane, in an internal email to employees.

“Tanuj joined us in our early days and has been instrumental in building HomeLane into what it is today. Our revenues have grown five-fold in the last 4 years and he deserves most of the credit for that. As we double-down on profitability without losing sight of growth, Tanuj’s experience as a leader and organisation builder will be critical,” Srikanth Iyer, co-founder and CEO, HomeLane, said.

Choudhry joined HomeLane in 2015 as vice president – growth, and launched and led HomeLane’s Franchise model and Design Partner program to help scale the business while remaining asset-light. He also helped build out HomeLane’s product and tech function. In 2016, he transitioned to the role of chief business officer in which he was responsible for marketing and sales, last mile delivery and category. Now, as HomeLane’s COO, he will be additionally responsible for taking HomeLane to profitability by end of this fiscal, and growing the business thereon, the company said in a statement.

Established in 2014, HomeLane is a tech-based home interiors brand, providing end-to-end interior services through technological interventions, tech-empowered expert designers and project managers. The company offers interior design ideas for living room, bedroom and kitchen. It also specialises in complete modular kitchens, wardrobe designs, TV unit designs, and space-saving furniture among others. The company currently services 10+ cities across the country through 19 experience centres.

