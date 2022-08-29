HomeLane appoints Aveek Nandi as senior vice president, product and head of customer experience

Home interiors brand HomeLane has appointed Aveek Nandi as senior vice president, product and head of customer experience. In his new role, he will be working towards building a more competitive product and technology-led organisation. Additionally, as the head of customer experience, Nandi has been entrusted with the goal to ensure that HomeLane consistently delivers a seven-star experience to its customers.

“Nandi has successfully led the product strategy for many marquee brands and we are confident that with his varied experience and innovation-led approach, he will play an instrumental role in optimising our product portfolio and enhancing our overall customer experience,” Srikanth Iyer and Tanuj Choudhry, co-founders, HomeLane said.

Prior to joining HomeLane, Nandi was associated with Vedantu as their AVP – product and with Yulu as head of product, where he was leading the product and design charter for the brands. He has also led product design and strategy for e-commerce logistics at Delhivery. At Delhivery, he was part of the CEO’s core team that focussed on building product solutions for key business challenges which included leading Delhivery’s business for MSMEs. Prior to Delhivery, Nandi worked on product and process challenges across functions and geographies at Tesco.

“It is really impressive how we are using product and technology to deliver a great customer experience in the complex journey of building one’s home and doing so in an optimised manner. I look forward to joining this highly energetic and dynamic team and contributing to HomeLane’s journey,” Nandi stated in his new role.

Established in 2014, HomeLane has grown into a tech-enabled home interiors brand, providing end-to-end interior services in a personalised way. Through technological interventions, tech-empowered designers, and project managers, the company claims to have built a community of over 25,000 customers across the country, over the last eight years. HomeLane currently claims to service over 20 cities across the country through over 44 experience centers.

