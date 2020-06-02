Homegrown brands cash in on PM’s push for local products

The firm has a pan-India distribution network and has been seeing a surge in demand in metro cities since mid-April, registering bulk orders from kirana stores.

From nachos to chocolate makers, local brands are cashing in on the prime minister’s call to go vocal for local. L Nitin Chordia, founder at Chennai-based Kocoatrait that manufactures vegan, eco-friendly chocolates, said the company’s order book has more than doubled and it has already signed up deliveries for the next three months, just about the demand that its production facilities can meet. “Our three years of persuasion has suddenly turned to orders in just one statement made by the PM,” Chordia told FE.

The brand also plans to launch new products infused with local flavours into the market — chocolate bars with Ayurvedic ingredients and coconut sugar.

Devansh Ashar, partner at Pascati Chocolate, said the firm, which has already seen a 33% rise in year-on-year sales since April amounting to 9,000 bars, is pushing ads, particularly in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, to publicise its local positioning and drive sales. In Mumbai, the artisan chocolate maker distributes its products via boutique organic shops and manages the deliveries.

Vikram Agarwal, MD at Faridabad-based Cornitos, said the company will strategise on introducing healthier product variants that will resonate well with local consumers in the current times. The firm has a pan-India distribution network and has been seeing a surge in demand in metro cities since mid-April, registering bulk orders from kirana stores.

Rudra Chatterjee, MD at 108-year-old Luxmi Group that manages the Makaibari tea estate, among others, said the company launched seven new tea brands last week and believes that it fits in well with the firm’s established practice of supporting all things local. “We have been popularising local since the time India was under the British Raj. There is nothing in our business strategy that does not sync with the PM’s pitch,” said Chatterjee.

Premium chocolate maker Mason & Co said new consumers are learning about the brand and it got traction on social media. A company spokesperson said that consumers are craving for chocolate and want to support local brands. However, due to lockdown-related operational restrictions like shipping delays and closure of stores, the firm is having difficulty reaching many eager consumers.

