HomeFirst highlights the issue of home loan rejection in its latest campaign ‘Loh, laag gaya ji’

Housing finance company HomeFirst has launched their latest campaign ‘Loh, laag gaya ji’ . The campaign aims at giving everyone respect or ‘samman’ that everyone looks in the industry. ‘Loh, laag gaya ji’ campaign has been launched across mediums such as print, television, and digital. The campaign has been conceptualised by Concept Communications.

The video campaign depicts a quirky journey from dejection to delight which keeps intends to keep the audience interested for the entire 60 seconds. The campaign depicts HomeFirst as a brand that understands and empathises with their consumers all the way.

“Together with Concept Communication, we have used this insight to create a television commercial (TVC) and a series of print ads. The story of Champak is a humorous take on his key aspiration of owning a home,” Rajarshi Mitra, brand manager, HomeFirst, said.

According to Rachanah Roy, NCD, Concept Communication, the brief was unique and challenging considering the clutter of home loan communication. “The respect and acknowledgment spin was an intentional approach as it is an untouched underlying problem,” he added.

Founded in 2010, Home First Finance Company is a technology-driven, affordable housing finance company targeting first time home buyers in low and middle-income groups, primarily offering customers housing loans for purchase or construction of homes. It serves over 30,000 customers with loans having an average ticket size of 10.4 lakh which gets sanctioned in less than 48 hrs in comparison to the industry standard of 8-10 days. Salaried customers account for 72.6% of the company’s gross loan assets, while self-employed customers accounted for 24.6%. The organisation has a deep penetration across the affordable housing finance market with an infrastructure of 65 Branches across 12 states and 60 districts. The scale of its operations and branch expansion has adopted a strategy of contagious expansion, focusing on geographies and regions where there is substantial demand i.e Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which accounts for 79% of the affordable housing market.

