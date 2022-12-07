Home Credit India launches ‘Khushiyon Mein Der Kaisi’ campaign

Home Credit India (HCIN) has rolled out its ‘Khushiyon Mein Der Kaisi‘ campaign. According to the company, this campaign is an effort to have a sustained brand connection with Home Credit consumers and potential loan seekers. It’s a 360-degree campaign which will reach out to consumers in the online and offline world supported by digital AV and social engagement, it further claimed.

The ad film revolves around a father-daughter relationship where a father is struggling to buy a new smartphone for his daughter who needs it to complete her school project. Seeing the helplessness of the father, the shop owner suggests him to buy a new phone by getting it financed through Home Credit India.

The ‘Zindagi Hit’ campaign is live across digital platforms including Home Credit’s social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and on a popular OTT platform – MX Player, it said. For the company, the campaign is an effort to redefine the brand connection with consumers in the endeavour to fulfil aspirations, it highlighted.

