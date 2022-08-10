Home Credit India appoints Ashish Tiwari as CMO

Home Credit India has appointed Ashish Tiwari as its chief marketing officer (CMO). In his new role, Tiwari will refresh the go-to-market strategy and drive the digital-led omni-channel brand building for Home Credit India.

“With business objectives and consumer marketing being redrawn, Tiwari, having successfully led digital transformation projects, with rich marketing and diverse industries experience, makes him the right choice for fulfilling Home Credit India’s new approach. I welcome him again and with him onboard, I am sure we will be able to redefine Home Credit brand connect with consumers in the endeavor to fulfill aspirations,” Ondrej Kubik, chief executive officer (CEO), Home Credit India, said.

With over two decades of rich experience across various sectors, Tiwari has been practicing brand marketing, digital transformation, technology and data analytics. His previous role was as chief marketing and digital officer with the Indian arm of Italian insurance giant Generali, where he was leading the brand, engagement, PR and digital for the company. Tiwari’s industry experience includes stints with Hero Cycles where he led digital transformation across the Hero group. Prior to that, he was with HCL, Jubilant group, Vodafone, managing brand communication and product/consumer marketing. Along with an MBA degree, he has a digital and social media specialisation from IIM Bangalore.

“I will explore and experience yet another new vibrant industry – consumer finance. In the post-Covid world, consumer lending is undergoing a lot of influx with new-age digital lending modes shaping up. Having served over 14 million borrowers, Home Credit India has been doing a remarkable job in enabling credit penetration and financial inclusion in the country. As Home Credit focuses on digital transformation and explores new ways to connect the brand with new evolving consumers, I look forward to contributing to its renewed growth and success,” Tiwari stated on the new role.

