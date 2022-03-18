Holi 2022: Brands endorse the spirit of the festival while urging people to remain safe

From U&i, Koo app, to Viacom 18, and Surf Excel, among others have rolled out campaigns to celebrate Holi

As people get festive this Holi season, brands encourage people to celebrate the festival keeping safety in mind while maintaining the high spirit of the festival. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns rolled out by brands this year –

Koo App – #HarRangKiHoli

The Koo App has launched a Holi anthem #HarRangKiHoli. From capturing glimpses of Uttar Pradesh’s ‘lathmar Holi’ which is played with colours and sticks, to highlighting Punjab’s ‘hola mohalla’ which is an amalgamation of folk dance and martial arts, further panning down to Goa’s vibrant ‘shigmo’ where locals welcome the spring, to the ‘dol jatra’ in West Bengal which includes a grand procession of Lord Krishna – the anthem brings into focus the message ‘many cultures, one emotion’.

Surf excel – ‘Jo rang bachpan lautaye, woh rang achhe hain’

Surf excel has launched a Holi campaign reinforcing its ‘Daag Achhe Hain’ brand proposition. The new campaign shows a heart-warming gesture by a little girl to include her aunt in the buoyant celebration amongst children. The message ‘Jo rang bachpan lautaye, woh rang achhe hain’ makes us examine the boundaries that keep us away from finding the joy of keeping our childhood alive.

U&i – #UandiKheleHoli

U&i, a gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand has introduced the U&i Holi anthem and hook-step dance campaign. The #UandiKheleHoli campaign is an influencer-led hook-step dance challenge rolled out by U&i on their Instagram handle. With this campaign, the brand aims to motivate its audience to come out of the pandemic gloom and bring some rays of positivity.

Viacom18

Media and entertainment network Viacom18, has teamed up with Pernod Ricard and Wavemaker India to celebrate the festival of colours. As part of the collaboration, Viacom18 and Seagram’s Imperial Blue packaged drinking water has created and released a video. The campaign is being marketed across platforms such as Colors and Colors Marathi television channels, OTT platform Voot, and across the network’s social media handles.

Plix – #HoliSplash

Plix, Indian D2C plant-based wellness and nutrition brand, is urging people to take the #HoliSplash this year and go natural while celebrating the festival of colours. The campaign aims to make people aware and protect them from the skin, hair and other issues caused by chemical-based colours and Holi products used to celebrate the festival. The brand aims to promote wholehearted celebrations that embraces the natural, chemical free way be it in colours or food and drink or skin and hair or nutrition.

Indian Performing Right Society Limited – #EnjoyResponsibly

On the occasion of Holi, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has initiated #EnjoyResponsibly campaign to create awareness in the society on the importance of purchasing a music license and giving due credits to its creators while playing music during events and concerts to celebrate the festival.

