Holi 2021: Brands encourage people to celebrate togetherness with care this festive season

Brand campaigns launched during Holi 2021

With the celebrations for Holi being a tad bit different this year amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, brand campaigns revolve around celebrating the festivity with caution. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns released by brands–

Pepsi

With the excitement soaring miles high to celebrate Holi this year with friends and family, beverage brand Pepsi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan are urging consumers across India to celebrate a ‘Distance Wali Holi’. In a video released on the brand’s social media pages today, the actor is seen amidst a riot of colors, delivering a pertinent message of celebrating Holi while maintaining social distancing.

Surf Excel

Surf Excel’s latest Holi campaign took forward its unique ‘Daag Achhe Hain’ brand proposition and continued to use colours as a medium of ‘togetherness’. This year, it shows how the colours of Holi can help bridge emotional distances and bring hearts closer, despite physical distancing.

Gas-O-Fast

With Holi becoming an excuse to eat one’s favourite food items, Gas-O-Fast has come up with a video message by its brand ambassador Saurabh Shukla to highlight. The video has been promoted across all social media platforms. Additionally, Gas-O-Fast has also come up with a contest to engage with their audience.

Bajaj Allianz

On the occasion of Holi, Bajaj Allianz Life released a digital campaign #BuraNaMano featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, its brand ambassador. The one-minute video brings out the message of celebrating the diversity in thoughts and perspective around us. The campaign is about how the several different ideas and thoughts we all have, make us a diverse, yet collective unit, which can co-exist with different thoughts.

VOGO

VOGO, a self-ride, two-wheeler rental service, has announced the launch of an offline to online Holi special campaign called #SpottheRanGo challenge for its riders. As part of the campaign, VOGO has painted 100 scooters with a vinyl wrap for the riders in Bangalore and Hyderabad and invites them to share their Holi memories with VOGO’s vividly painted scooters.

Tata Premium

In line with its hyperlocal strategy, Tata Tea Premium has launched exclusive festive packs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh that bring alive the colourful festival of Holi. The new packs are supported with digital films created specifically for both the regions tapping upon the cultural nuances of the festival.

Haier

Haier India has announced a new campaign this Holi titled #HaierHoliChallenge. This campaign aims to add a splash of fun to the colourful festival of Holi and tap into the creativity of the audience through a signature step, the company said. It encourages users to re-create the signature step.

Kansai Nerolac Paints

This Holi season, Kansai Nerolac Paints is encouraging people to celebrate the festivity of colours at home with their loved ones. The company asks people to enjoy the festival to the fullest without having to bother about the stains on their walls.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook