Holcim India and its two operating companies launch #ChangeTheStory campaign

Ambuja Cements and ACC, the two cement brands have come together to launch the sustainability campaign

Holcim India and its two operating companies, Ambuja Cements and ACC, have launched their first sustainability campaign. The campaign titled #ChangeTheStory talks about the sustainability initiative with bubble barrier technology that removes plastic waste in rivers. With this joint campaign, the companies aim to elevate the narrative around sustainability challenges with a sense of urgency by showcasing technology-backed solutions that offer effective and measurable outcomes.



“This campaign of Holcim India aims to write a new story strengthened by hope, optimism and action. Ambuja Cements and ACC are committed to co-author the story of a new India that sees sustainability as an integral part of our success in the country. #ChangeTheStory campaign is a vital step to amplify solutions for a better tomorrow,” Neeraj Akhoury, CEO, India, Holcim and MD and CEO, Ambuja Cements, said.



This integrated campaign comprises films, press, and digital activities. It will be rolled out across the platforms, including print and digital. In the video, the message is conveyed through the lens of a scientist that it is time to change the story by taking out the plastic and free rivers from the polluted past. One of the films has the bubble itself brought to life to explain its role and methods, through song and wit.



“It’s time to write a new story for the challenges that we face today. We are excited to create impactful change for the environment and society through our sustainability initiatives. We are working with the ecosystem to create a better and brighter future,” Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD and CEO, ACC, stated.



The #ChangeTheStory campaign has been conceptualised by brand consultancy firm Alok Nanda and Company (ANC). For Alok Nanda, founder, ANC, the campaign highlights the initiatives taken up by Ambuja and ACC for a sustainable future. According to Nanda, ‘Change The Story’ is a platform that seeks to inspire others in creating positive, impactful change.

