hoichoi launches Progressive Web App to provide ease of usage to all users

hoichoi is a Bengali entertainment platform with over 2,000 hours of content.

Video streaming platform hoichoi has turned its mobile website into a Progressive Web App (PWA) for its users. The idea behind this interface is to bring ease to the customers of hoichoi who still use 2G and 3G networks, and many do not have phones with enough memory or space to download the hoichoi app but still wish to explore its content. PWA ensures that even with a low-data package, or a device which will not support heavy files, customers can still watch their favourite movies and web series on hoichoi through the mobile browser as a light-weight version of a native app.

According to Vishnu Mohta, co-founder, hoichoi, the aim is to deliver each customer the best user experience. “We have customers from all over the World, including from local tier 2 and tier 3 regions. Most of the time they are not able to use phones with a large enough memory to support entertainment OTT platforms, but they are keen on watching content online,” he added.

Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) are the latest innovation to deliver superior user experience on the web specially on the mobile web. It leverages advanced web technologies to offer a mobile web experience that loads fast, uses less data, and re-engages users in various ways. This light-weight version of the app helps deliver a seamless experience on a mobile home screen as its full screen is similar to a native app. Users will also experience options to add hoichoi on their home-screen through the ‘Add to Home-screen’ feature along with faster page loading and quicker interaction.

“We’re a technology company, and we’re always determined about using the latest technology to enhance and improve experiences of our users. With the new hoichoi PWA, we’ve developed a robust, technically advanced web app that performs as good as the hoichoi native app. Users who wish to access hoichoi using their browser, will find a fast app-like user experience and when they return, the mobile browser loads almost instantly, even on slower networks,” Aloke Majumdar, head of technology, hoichoi, said.

Read Also: Pratik Bhivagaje joins ShortsTV as partnership and marketing manager for South Asia

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook