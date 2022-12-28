Hockey India names Apollo Hospitals as official supplier of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela

Hockey India has announced the onboarding of Apollo Hospitals as the official supplier of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela. According to the company, Apollo Hospitals will provide medical facilities across both venues for the duration of the tournament.

Apollo will provide the best facilities for everyone involved, Dilip Tirkey, president, Hockey India, said. “We hope that this association continues to grow during one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” he added.

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela marks India’s fourth time hosting the tournament. Previously, the company stated that the tournament was hosted by India in 1982 in Mumbai, in 2010 in New Delhi, and in 2018 in Odisha. Additionally, it added that a total of 16 nations will take part in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

