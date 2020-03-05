HMD Global to launch ‘No Time To Die’ campaign starring Lashana Lynch

The company’s global marketing campaign will showcase the upcoming Nokia smartphones

Nokia phones’ parent company HMD Global has come on board as the official phone partner for the James Bond film, No Time To Die. The video advertisement featuring Lashana Lynch as Agent Nomi, is part of HMD Global’s one of the biggest global marketing campaigns which showcases Nokia smartphones as ‘The Only Gadget You’ll Ever Need’.

As part of the partnership, a range of Nokia phones will appear in the No Time To Die ad film forming part of an integrated campaign running across cinema, digital, social, OOH and retail which will launch globally on Sunday 8 March, International Women’s Day. The 90 second video reveals a glimpse of the upcoming Nokia smartphones. Furthermore, the film partnership allows HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, to demonstrate its status as a global provider of Android smartphones, by showcasing its commitment to security, speed and innovation. The video commercial is filmed against the backdrop of London skyline featuring St Paul’s and The Shard. The ad shows Agent Nomi utilising the range of capabilities on her new Nokia smartphone, to complete her mission.

According to Lashana Lynch, the brand resonates with her childhood. “My first phone was actually a Nokia 3210 when I was about ten years old. In retrospect, it was my smartphone of the 90’s,” she added.

“I am always drawn to projects that portray women as strong and intellectual – the campaign script was beautifully crafted to present Nomi as a kick ass agent not afraid of going up against the bad guys and doing it with irreverent humour at the same time,” Amma Asante, director.

For Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global, following the announcement to postpone the movie launch to November 12, the company now has year to build up a buzz around the brand and its collaboration with the movie.

