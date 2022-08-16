HK Vitals launches its first campaign highlighting the interplay of internal well-being and external beauty

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) vitamin and mineral supplements brand HK Vitals has rolled out its first brand campaign today with a message – Happy Skin, Happy You. Featuring actors Dia Mirza and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, the campaign highlights the correlation of internal happiness with confidence of healthy skin and how they essentially mirror each other.

“Health is wealth but overthinking about it causes more harm to us than good. Health is generally seen as a serious topic, something that brings fear and stress in our minds. However, at HK Vitals, we feel that a healthier inside leads to a happier outside and we encourage people to act and start their health journey by embracing supplements as a part of their daily routines. HK Vitals Skin Radiance Collagen lets you do just that so that you can live worry-free, knowing that our product will take good care of you,” Neha Gupta, head of brand, HK Vitals said.

The brand film is a subtle exploration of the interplay of stress, skin, confidence and happiness. As per the company, the film veers away from harsh, clinical codes of the category to an everyday lifestyle tonality, seeking to reduce barriers to wide, proactive adoption. The film has been conceptualised by Freckledface Culture Lab.

“As a brand, our primary focus is to provide health supplementation of outstanding quality and making it easily accessible to our customers. Our effort with this campaign is to build wide awareness around the benefits of quality, real collagen in holistic skin care,” Chella Pandyan, chief operating officer, HealthKart, said.

“I have included Skin Radiance Collagen in my daily lifestyle and can feel the benefits already. I have always believed that a healthy person is a happy person, and I appreciate that HK vitals shares this same motto as a company,” Shweta Tripathi Sharma stated on her association.

