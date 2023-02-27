HiveMinds wins mandates for HomeLane and Zydus Lifesciences

HiveMinds, digital marketing agency of Madison World, wins mandates for HomeLane and Zydus Lifesciences. The agency will be spearheading customer acquisition for HomeLane and ecommerce growth for Zydus Lifesciences.

The agency has won mandates in multi-agency pitching.

Commenting on their wins, Jyothrimayee J T, founder and CEO, HiveMinds says, “Over the years we have developed expertise in almost all key sectors, be it ecommerce, ed-tech, fin-tech, or BFSI. Therefore we are able to customise service offerings to best suit sector specific client requirements.”

HiveMinds acts as a strategy partner for its clients and owns the overall digital growth mandate.With its current mandates, the agency aims at developing a strong and sustainable lead across geographies, industries and startup ecosystem in India. Some other brands who have given ecommerce mandates to HiveMinds in the recent past are Sugar cosmetics, LifeScan and Kapiva.

