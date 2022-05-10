Hitachi collaborates with Motivator and FilterCopy; launches a web series

Hitachi has collaborated with GroupM agency Motivator for the launch of their digital content specials on content publishing platform, FilterCopy. This partnership aims to highlight the benefits of Hitachi AC. The web series consists of five films that are centred on two characters Uday and Divya, who are shifting into a new home, amid the humid weather of Mumbai.

Motivator enables clients to collaborate with content partners who can deliver consumer-centric and relatable content, Dheeraj Kummar, national creative director, Motivator, said. “In this collaboration we again managed to get that clearly; Hitachi air’s role in a new age couple’s life and new beginnings is seamless,” he added.

For Nilesh Shah, senior vice president, business planning and marketing, Hitachi, the company is committed to constant transformation in everything it does. “The role of content today is to drive relevant conversations for the brand. For this the route of a content special became a way to communicate not just the brand’s spirit but also speak to our audiences. We are looking forward to the way Motivator and FilterCopy teams have been able to connect the right dots and deliver premium content,” he stated.

Hitachi’s mission is to contribute to society by developing technology products and Filtercopy aims to solve people’s boredom by creating engaging content, Sheveeta Hegde, Head of Monetisation, Filtercopy, said. “We bring this alliance together through the journey of a young married couple Uday and Divya. The scenarios in the films will resonate with the brand’s target audience and highlight the product USP,” she highlighted.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Appliances, Japan. The company has a global presence, out of which India unit is called Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited. The Indian unit manufactures a wide range of products under the brand ‘Hitachi Cooling and Heating India’, such as room air-conditioners to commercial air-conditioners. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with a manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat.

