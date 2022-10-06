Hiren Gada elected as the president of the Entertainment Content Owners Association of India

The Entertainment Content Owners Association of India (ECOA) has elected Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment as their new president. The appointment was announced at the 58th annual general meeting (AGM) of ECOA, held recently. As per the association, the other elected office bearers include RK Duggal, owner, RKD Studios as vice president; Ashok Jain, producer as honorary secretary, and Narendra Hirawat, honorary treasurer.

“It’s an honor to be elected as the president of the association that has been safeguarding the interests of the entertainment content owners of India. I look forward to working with the industry leaders to future proof the ownership and distribution of the content with the emergence of technology and Web 3.0,” Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, said.

ECOA is an apex body dedicated to the causes, growth, promotion, protection, and welfare of all the ‘Entertainment Content Owners of India’ across all genres, languages and formats. The body was incorporated on October 15 1963 as ‘Indian Film Exporters Association’ by Lim Billimoria and a few other Indian film exporters to promote and facilitate the commerce of Indian films abroad. The association represents, safeguards and promotes the overall well-being of all the entertainment content owners of India. It is a non-government and non-profit organization and plays a major role in securing various legitimate content rights of the holder.

