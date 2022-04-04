Hirect India launches its new campaign ‘Mai ban gaya, tu bhi banjayega’

Hirect India has rolled out its ‘Mai ban gaya, tu bhi banjayega’ campaign. The campaign aims to celebrate the journey of job seekers highlighting their struggles from getting a job, to later becoming successful in life. It is the second campaign of the #BeyondHiring series.

The film revolves around the journey of a job aspirant who is trying to get a job after completing his/her studies. The story is narrated in the form of a poem that explains the never giving up spirit of a candidate who struggles after college to get a job placement to work his way up in life by overcoming all the tough circumstances, and external distractions through dedication, and perseverance.

For Abhishek Singh, senior vice president, marketing, Hirect India, the campaign is an out of the box initiative by the in-house team. “The film portrays the determination, passion, and perseverance of a candidate towards getting a good job and making it big in life. Hirect’s constant endeavour is to understand the pulse of the jobseeker and to help them with the right job opportunity to make it count in life. With such a solid insight the campaign ‘mai ban gaya, tu bhi banjayega’ was born,” he added further on the launch of the new campaign.

Hirect is a chat-based, direct hiring platform that enables startups and SMEs to meet their hiring needs without consultants and with data privacy. As per the company, the entire platform is based on an AI algorithm, ensuring that all the companies listed on the platform are authentic and there is no chance of fake hiring. Furthermore, the company claims that the application has clocked more than seven million downloads recently, both on the Play Store and AppStore.

