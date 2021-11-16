Hirect appoints Abhishek Singh as head of marketing

He comes with an experience of over 14 years and has worked with the dot-com and media industry.

Hirect has announced the appointment of Abhishek Singh as the head of marketing. Singh will be accountable for handling overall marketing strategies, brand positioning along with sustainable growth and advanced marketing innovations.

He comes with an experience of over 14 years and has worked with the dot-com and media industry. He has built and scaled the marketing vertical of a few startups, such as Via.com, CommonFloor.com, Vakilsearch.com, among others. Marketing automation and the growth hacks play a crucial role in Abhishek’s idea of marketing followed by performance marketing.

“Hirect has grown immensely, gaining massive traction in a very short span. To take the company to new heights, we need industry leaders with significant potential and talent. The strategic hiring move has been taken in sync with this vision. We are sure that Ramani and Abhishek, with their experience and excellence in their respective domains, will be a huge driver for Hirect, further accelerating its growth journey and positioning its stance as a leader in the ever-evolving business landscape,” Raj Das, global co-founder and India CEO, Hirect, said on the appointment of Singh and Ramani Ganesh (head of HR).

“All of us understand the business world around us is changing dramatically. And hiring the right talent is getting very critical for the success of any company and more important for startups. My idea is to help the brand position itself as the most preferred destination for startups for ramping up their teams in a smart and effective way. I am thrilled about my new role and look forward to adding wings to the company’s growth trajectory,” Singh stated in his new role in the company.

Read Also: SKORE rolls out a new campaign showcasing the brand’s product offerings

Read Also: WinZO partners with casual games publisher Voodoo

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook