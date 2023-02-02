Hiranandani Thane half marathon names actor Milind Soman as brand ambassador

Hiranandani Group’s half marathon (HTHM), which is slated for February 12, 2023 in Thane, has named actor Milind Soman as its ambassador. Soman, a fitness enthusiast himself, will be flagging off the ninth edition of HTHM, which will see the participation of over 15,000 people.

To build more awareness around sustainability, the Hiranandani Group started the the #RhymeForEarth initiative and has been organizing cyclothons and plogging drives. The developer takes this initiative a step further with the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon.

“Each year has been special with a rise in registration numbers. We began with 8000 registrations in 2013 and this year we aspire for 15000 registrations. This marathon is the perfect representation of bringing communities together for a common goal. This marathon gets even more special as we ‘Run for Earth’ to create a better world.” said Prashin Jhobalia, VP, marketing strategy, House of Hiranandani.



The 9th edition of Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon is based on #RunForEarth, part of the larger initiative, and is intended to promote the need for a sustainable lifestyle.

“The infrastructure created by the brand encourages the community to stay fit and run. This year’s theme pledges to make an effort towards a sustainable future. I am glad to contribute to this aim because it is also our common goal to motivate others to run for the environment and for themselves.” said Milind Soman.

