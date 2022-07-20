Hindware’s consumer appliances business rebrands to Hindware Smart Appliances

Hindware Home Innovation Limited on Wednesday announced the rebranding of its consumer appliances brands under one brand ‘Hindware Smart Appliances.’ Aligned to the mother brand Hindware, all consumer appliances products will now be housed under Hindware Smart Appliances. “Since the inception of the consumer appliance business, we have worked hard to execute on our growth strategy by strengthening our capabilities, investing in our product offerings, infrastructure and people. Bringing our complete product portfolio under one brand ‘Hindware Smart Appliances’ is a logical step towards solidifying our brand and clearly communicating what it reflects— a smart, futuristic, and truly human-first tech brand,” Rakesh Kaul, CEO and whole time director, Hindware Home Innovation Limited, said.

With the rebranding, the aim is to continue to lead the industry with innovative, smart, and connected appliances that deliver ease, simplicity, and happiness to consumers’ busy lives, the company said in an official statement. Through this, the company aims to build a stronger connection with the consumers, enhance brand recall, and strengthen the market position while leveraging Hindware’s long-standing legacy of continuous innovation and of trust among all stakeholders.

“We are working on enhancing our digital strategy to achieve a competitive advantage in D2C, e-commerce, and social marketing. Our focus has always been to leverage consumer insights to meet their needs and therefore, we are now following a digital-first approach to provide our consumers with seamless brand experiences wherever, whenever, and however, they choose to shop,” Kaul added further.

‘Hindware Smart Appliances’ new brand logo is designed with a bold black colour on a white background. The brand’s value proposition remains unaltered, and it will continue to be committed to its consumers by providing them with modern, smart and innovative solutions to add convenience to their lives, the company said. As part of the company’s brand refresh, the initial part of the ongoing rebuild of the company’s website has already been launched.

Read Also: Miholearn rebrands itself to Miho

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook