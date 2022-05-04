Hindware launches ‘Swag Se Refresh’ campaign with Punjab Kings

Bathware brand Hindware has launched its new campaign ‘Swag Se Refresh’. The campaign features Punjab Kings’ cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone. Recently, the company partnered with the IPL franchise as the associate sponsor for the ongoing season. As part of the partnership, Hindware logo can be seen on the team’s helmet and cap. The campaign will be promoted across media platforms including TV, digital, online, social media channels.

For Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, chief executive officer, bath and tiles business, Brilloca, cricket transcends all boundaries and brings India together. “Over the years, IPL has emerged as a celebration of the sport and cultural moment for cricket fans in the country. To further our marketing strategies, we are launching the new campaign, ‘#SwagSeRefresh’ along with Punjab Kings to build an engaging connect with our audience during the IPL season 2022,” he stated.

“The ongoing IPL season presents an opportunity to connect with fans and customers, especially to build recall with our new brand logo for Hindware Italian Collection,” Charu Malhotra Bhatia, vice-president, marketing, Brilloca Limited, added.

The campaign promotes the performance-led solutions by Hindware Italian Collection as the three cricketers take a shower post a tiring match and call out, ‘sweat se toh naha liya, par kabhi swag se nahake dekha kya?’

Brilloca, makers of the brand Hindware, is a building products company. Brilloca has a portfolio of brands across the value chain such as Queo – the luxury brand, Alchymi – the super-premium brand, Hindware Italian Collection and Hindware – the premium brands. Brilloca also houses ‘TRUFLO by Hindware’, plastic pipes and fittings business. The company is present in the premium and super-premium tiles business with brand ‘Neom- Neo modern Tiles by Hindware.’

