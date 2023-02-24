Hindware Italian Tiles launches ‘Broken Not Waste’ campaign to promote sustainable tile practices in India

Hindware Italian Tiles, a bathroom and tile manufacturer, has launched a new campaign ‘Broken not waste’.

The campaign, created by Grapes, an integrated communications agency, aims to increase awareness about the wastage of tiles during construction and renovation projects.

It encourages consumers to adopt sustainable practices by reusing or recycling broken tiles. As part of the campaign, Hindware has partnered with Delhi Street Art – DSA Foundation to create stunning mosaics using waste tiles, showcasing how broken tiles can be repurposed creatively and viewed as a valuable resource.

The campaign features vibrant 32 square feet mosaics at Harcourt Butler Senior Secondary School and Surjit Wasu Memorial School in New Delhi. The campaign launch coincides with National Tile Day on February 23, 2023.

Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, chief executive officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited said “Our campaign ‘Broken Not Waste’ is another step towards raising awareness for usage of the wastage of tiles that occurs during construction and renovation projects and encourage people and industry leaders to adopt sustainable practices.”

Charu Malhotra, vice-president, marketing, Hindware Limited, said “Art has the power to create awareness and therefore we have partnered with Delhi Street Art – DSA to transform waste tiles into one-of-a-kind artwork.”

Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes said, “Our main purpose with the ‘Broken Not Waste’ initiative is to promote a sustainable mindset, with the tile and construction industry at the centre of it. So, the campaign communication focused on providing simple, practical solutions to combat the issue, while sensitising the audience about it. Moreover, the mosaic art installations give a physical presence to the idea and serve as a tangible representation of the impact garnered by the initiative.”

