Hindware appoints Grapes Digital to manage digital duties

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Delhi office

Hindware (Bath Product Division) has appointed Grapes Digital to handle its digital duties. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Delhi office. As part of the mandate, the agency will manage digital marketing, social media strategy, influencer management and content planning for the brand.

The new normal world has brought new challenges which requires creative and thoughtful innovations to stand in the market, Charu Malhotra, vice president and head of marketing (Bath Products) Brilloca Limited, said. “We found Grapes Digital’s work engaging and delivering on the parameters similar to our business objectives. We are looking forward to a great partnership with Grapes Digital to take Hindware to newer heights,” she added further on the association.

“We are delighted that our deep and extensive understanding of digital media and the strong team of creative minds have helped us win the mandate for Hindware in their digital outreach. It is an exciting opportunity and we are looking forward to delivering result-oriented strategies through the creative use of the digital world,” Himanshu Arya, founder and CEO, Grapes Digital said.

Grapes Digital is a full-fledged digital marketing agency, founded by Himanshu Arya in 2009. Started as a technology driven agency it has moved towards being a digital first agency, aiming at helping brands embrace creative, technological and digital media evolution and revolutionising all aspects of their business as per the need of the digital age. It offers varied digital service like digital strategy and planning, digital content, creative – user experience, design and content, website/app design and development, social media marketing, search engine optimisation, experiential technology marketing, digital media – planning and buying, performance media – planning and buying and influencer marketing.

