Hindustan Unilever rolls out POND’S D2C webAR game on Vossle

Hindustan Unilever’s POND’S has has integrated a web-based augmented reality game created on Vossle to create metaverse WebAR experiences. As per the company, augmented reality creates a new digital experience that enriches the relationship between customer and brand and can be accessed anywhere, anytime. The game has been launched with an aim to increase engagement with its costumers on their D2C website ponds.in.

According to Prafulla Mathur, co-founder, Vossle, due to increased session duration and click-through rates, POND’s is driving more traffic and revenue. “Moreover, the roll-out of 5G services and augmented reality-based product visualisation will transition the online shopping experience. At Vossle, it’s our continuous endeavour to deliver immersive experiences across the web,” he added.

Vossle claims that through their webAR, POND’S customers can superimpose digital information directly over the physical environment. “POND’S has worked tirelessly to build its customers trust and taking it to metaverse could be another feather in their cap. The implementation of webAR will make the two-way interaction more immersive and will lead to 60X more engagement as compared to the traditional user engagement methods,” the company said in a statement. Vossle web-based AR is an immersive technology that does not require a mobile application to function. Users can access AR experiences directly from their smartphone using the smartphone camera and mobile web browser.

Vossle is a no-code cloud-based SaaS platform that helps create web based augmented reality experiences (webAR). The customers can access the experience without downloading any application. Vossle’s advanced Web 3.0 based artificial intelligence engine claims to detect and map the environment around you and place 3D augmented reality content to give experiences like world target or marker-less AR, AR Games, or AR Try-ons and filters. It is globally used by some marquee brands like Emirates NBD, Unilever, Tanishq (A Tata Product) and has also been inducted as a Unilever Tech Foundry company.

