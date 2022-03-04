Hindustan Unilever Ltd launches its new campaign #BinBoy

The TVC for the campaign aims to create awareness about waste segregation

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has launched a campaign with an aim to inspire individuals to segregate household waste at source and to keep waste out of the environment, and in the circular economy.

The need for urgent action on the issue of waste segregation has never been greater, Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, said. “At HUL, we recognise our role in this context and have been working with leading agencies in the space and the government to drive what is a simple, positive action that each of us could do. We work towards empowering communities to reach the goal of swachhata and a zero-waste circular economy. Children are the strongest advocates of change in society and are also the strongest drivers. We believe that our latest campaign with a child protagonist will inspire and unite citizens to create a waste-free, greener tomorrow,” he added.



Through the film for the campaign, the child protagonist ‘Appu,’ aims to drive behavioural change among citizens and urge them to segregate waste at homes and residential societies. The campaign draws attention to the issue of mixed waste disposal and need for immediate action. In the film, Appu is seen protesting in a unique way. He is seen sitting on an unsorted heap of waste in a household dustbin refusing to get out. This action surprises his parents, neighbours, and the community at large. On repeated questioning about his action, he replies that if the waste is not sorted into wet and dry at home, they are putting his future into the trash bin. This comment startles everyone around and inspires Appu’s parents to separate their waste.

