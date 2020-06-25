Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest spender during April-June 2020: TAM AdEx

The data also revealed that during April 2020- June 2020, television medium registered over 57,000 hours of advertising volumes.

Due to coronavirus pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown, television recorded a dip in ad volumes in the month of April. However, now with Unlock 1.0 in effect, advertising volumes are steadily rising with the intention of touching the pre-covid ad insertion numbers. According to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, average ad volumes per day in June 2020 rose 51% when compared to April 2020. The data also revealed that during April 2020- June 2020, television medium registered over 57,000 hours of advertising volumes consisting of 2,800 active advertisers with more than 4,300 brands visible across over 380 categories.

Hindustan Unilever continued to reign over the TV advertising space as the FMCG company accounted for 22% share of the total TV ad volumes. HUL was followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 8% share of ad volumes. As per the data, the share top 10 advertisers in April – June 2020 amounts to 47% of the total TV ad volumes. Interestingly, eight out of ten advertisers are from the FMCG sector.

Hindustan Unilever witnessed 82% rise in ad volumes in week 25 (June 14-29, 2020) as opposed to week 15 (April 5-11, 2020). Last week of May (week 22) recorded the sharpest rise in ad volumes for the company with 67% rise in ad volumes over the previous week. The top 10 categories accounted for 75% of HUL’s ad volumes in Apr-Jun’20. Out of this, milk beverages led the charts with 16% share of ad volumes followed by toilet soaps at 14% and shampoos at 12%.

With 112 HUL’s brands advertised on television, the top 10 brands of HUL accounted for 38% share of the total HUL’s ad volumes. Horlicks emerged as the most advertised brand of HUL with 6% share of ad volumes. Following Horlicks was Clinic Plus Shampoo with 5% in the second position. Surf Excel Easy Wash, Lux Toilet Soap and Close Up Ever Fresh claimed the third, fourth and the fifth position with 4% ad volume share, each.

With lockdown coming into effect in the last week of March, April – June period saw entry of new brands in the TV advertisement space as well as an increase in ad volumes by 12 brands out of 87. For instance, ad volumes of Rin Detergent Cake grew by 53% in April- June 2020 as opposed January – March 2020. Similarly, Lifebuoy Range registered 55% growth in ad volumes for the same period. Meanwhile, Lifebuoy Hand Sanitizer, Vaseline Skin Care Products, Domex among others advertised during the April – June 2020 period while these brands were absent in January – March 2020 period.

The second biggest spender Reckitt Benckiser (RB) registered the highest advertising volumes post lockdown in week 16 (April 12-28, 2020) with 562 hours of ad volumes. Similarly, week 24 (June 7-13, 2020) recorded more than 3x growth in ad volumes as the brands increased its ad insertions from 149 hours in week 23 to 491 hours in week 24.

RB advertised over 30 brands during the April – June, 2020 period. The top 10 brands of RB accounted for 91% share of RB’s total ad volumes. Meanwhile, 7 brands of RB belonged to the Personal and Household hygiene category. Dettol Toilet Soaps emerged as the most advertised brand of RB with 24% share of ad volumes. Following Dettol Toilet Soaps was Harpic Bathroom Cleaner with 18%. In the third position with 15% share of ad volumes stood Lizol while Dettol Antiseptic Liquid claimed the fourth position with 10% share of ad volumes.

The top 3 categories of RB accounted for 85% of RB’s ad volumes in Apr-Jun’20. Out of this, Toilet/Floor Cleaners led the charts with 40% share of ad volumes followed by toilet soaps at 35% and Antiseptic Creams/Liquids at 10%. Unlike HUL, among the 26 common RB brands advertising during Jan-Mar’20 and Apr-Jun’20, only 3 brands saw a rise in ad volumes. Dettol Range Of Products witnessed 3.4x growth in ad volumes in April – June’ 20 while Dettol Cool Soap and Dettol Toilet Soaps saw 2.8x and 34% growth in ad insertions. Interestingly, out of the 37 brands advertised on TV, 11 brands such as Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner and Itch Guard Cream were advertised only during Apr -Jun’20.

E-commerce platform Amazon online registered 148% rise with 138 hours of ad volumes in week 25 as opposed to 56 hours of ad insertions in week 24. When compared to week 15, the platform recorded 213% rise in ad volumes in week 25. Interestingly, Amazon focused more on its online streaming platform as Amazon Prime Videos accounted for 77% share of ad volumes on Tv while Amazon.in accounted for 23%. Meanwhile, TV advertisements for Amazon echo accounted for 0.2%.

Read Also: Average ad volumes/day on GEC rose 74% in week 24: TAM AdEx

Read Also: Advertising volumes on television rose 63% in week 24: TAM AdEx

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook