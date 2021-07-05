Hindustan Times signs an ad-for-equity deal with Tjori; invests Rs 16 crore

Founded in 2013, Tjori is a multi-category, online-first artisanal ethnic brand that includes apparel, wellness, home, mother, and child products.

Publisher of English dailies such as Hindustan Times and Mint, HT Media has signed an ad-for-equity deal with online fashion brand Tjori on Monday, which is valued at Rs 16 crore with the media firm Hindustan Times. As per the deal signed, HT will provide branding and marketing support to the brand in lieu of equity. Further, Hindustan Times will help Tjori build brand awareness in India and accelerate growth at the global level. This provides that brand access HT shop where Tjori will be featured with an aim to create exponential avenues for both the brands, Tjori said in a statement.

“Tjori as a brand works at bringing the best of time-honoured crafts and wisdom with a modern twist. In partnership with HT and its various media channels, we will be able to put Tjori at the forefront of the fashion industry.” Mansi Gupta, chief executive officer, Tjori, said.

For Piyush Gupta, chief financial officer, Hindustan Times, the deal is bound to bring an ocean of knowledge to the HT readers regarding the re-modernised way of traditional Indian goodness that Tjori recommends. “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Tjori as it helps us venture into the e-commerce market,” he added.

Founded in 2013, Tjori is a multi-category, online-first artisanal ethnic brand that includes apparel, wellness, home, mother, and child products. The brand caters to 195 countries across the globe. The brand focuses on handmade products and the goodness of traditional Indian ingredients.

This isn’t the first time that HT Media has signed such ad-for-equity deals. In 2018, it had signed a similar deal valued at £24 million for a period of two years with UK-based online fashion retailer Koovs. According to several media reports, last month the company declared that its total investment in various companies under its ad-for-equity scheme has crossed Rs 500 crore. It should be noted that its competitor, Bennett, Coleman and Company (BCCL), the publisher of English dailies such the Times of India and Economic Times also runs an ad-for-equity investment arm under Brand Capital. Through Brand Capital, BCCL has investments across several companies including Flipkart, Byju’s, among others.

