Hindustan Liquids awards Kaizzen the digital mandate for Perrier

The new account will be led out of Kaizzen’s Mumbai office

Hindustan Liquids Pvt. Ltd, the importer of Perrier in India, has awarded Kaizzen, with the digital and PR mandate for the French natural carbonated water brand – Perrier. As per the mandate, Kaizzen will devise a creative and engaging communications strategy to strengthen brand awareness in India, by building and reinforcing the brand’s presence in digital and media communication verticals.

According to Chandni Kohli Dhall, chief marketing officer, Hindustan Liquids Pvt. Ltd., the partnership with Kaizzen will help Perrier in amplifying the efforts to create awareness about the company and its offerings in India. “As we are targeting the F&B sector in India for the next few years, we were looking at a partner who would understand the technicalities of this sector and accordingly customize a communications strategy for us. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Kaizzen,” Dhall added.

The new account will be led out of Kaizzen’s Mumbai office. As Perrier’s communication agency in India, we look forward to applying our strategic expertise to execute innovative, disruptive and high-impact PR campaigns that will positively impact the Perrier business in India, Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen said. “Over the past twelve years, Kaizzen has established itself as a leading multi-practice and full-service PR and Digital Media Agency. B2C is one of our strong practice areas, and the current mandate will help consolidate this practice even further,” he elaborated.

Established in 2008, Kaizzen is a public relations and digital media agency, offering solutions across traditional media, social and digital media and influencer engagement. The agency’s client portfolio includes brands such as adidas, Hilton, Sommet, The All India Gaming Federation, Enterprise Ireland, Wadhwani Foundation, FICCI, amongst others.

Read Also: Mirum India appoints Kalpesh Patel as director of martech services

Read Also: L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags Porsche India’s mainline and digital mandate

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook