Hindi news genre leads the news advertising charts with 32% share of ad volumes in July: TAM AdEx

Advertisements on television grew 40% in week 31 (July 26- August 1, 2020) when compared to week 23 (May 31- June 6, 2020), according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Meanwhile, average ad volumes per day witnessed 11% rise in July 2020 as opposed June 2020. During Jun-Jul’20, the top 10 advertisers together contributed 50% share of TV ad volumes with HUL leading the charts by claiming 26% ad volume share followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 7% share. As for advertisers, Jun-Jul’20 registered over 1100 new advertisers and more than 1800 new brands seen over Apr-May’20 with Facebook topping list of new advertisers and its brand Whatsapp leading among new brands.

Out of this, Hindi news channels led the advertising charts in the news genre with 32% share of ad volumes followed by Bengali news at 9% share. Telugu and Tamil news channels stood at the third and fourth position with 8% ad volume share, each, while Marathi news channels trailed behind at fifth position with 6% share of ad volume. News genre, in total, registered a 19% rise in ad volumes in week 31 as opposed to 23.

Hindi news witnessed 15% growth in ad volumes in week 31 when compared to week 23. However, Hindi news genre registered a 2% decline ad volumes per day in July 2020 as opposed to June 2020. The number of categories, advertisers and brands, on the other hand, witnessed a rise in July when compared to June 2020. Tally of advertisers and brands increased 10.7% and 11.6%, respectively in July when compared to June, 2020.

Piccadily Agro Industries emerged as the top spender with 4% ad volume share between June- July, 2020 followed by SBS Biotech with 4% share of ad volumes. Amul’s parent company GCMMF, Godrej Consumer Products and Policybazaar Insurance Brokers claimed the third, fourth and the fifth position with 3%, each. Top 50 advertisers held 57% share of Ad Volumes on Hindi News channels. During June-July 2020, Hindi news genre witnessed over 350 advertisers and more than 40 categories exclusively advertising on the genre including Coca Cola India, Grasim Industries, Playgames 24×7, Vini Product, among others.

Bengali news witnessed 50% growth in ad volumes in week 31 when compared to week 23. Similarly, ad volumes per day of Bengali news rose by 27% in July 2020 as opposed to June 2020. Subsequently, the number of categories, advertisers and brands witnessed a rise in July when compared to June 2020. Tally of advertisers and brands increased 12% and 13%, respectively in July when compared to June, 2020.

Interestingly, 7 out of top 10 categories were from FMCG contributing 26% to the ad volumes on Bengali News. Reckitt Benckiser emerged as the top spender with 17% ad volume share between June- July, 2020 followed by Hindustan Unilever with 7% share of ad volumes. ITC claimed the third position with 5% share of ad volumes with Godrej Consumer Products and Addatimes Media trailing behind at fourth and fifth position with 4% share, each. Top 10 advertisers held more than 45% share of ad volumes on Benagli News genre. During June-July 2020, Bengali news genre witnessed over 140 advertisers and more than 40 categories exclusively advertising on the genre during June-July 2020 including Pepsi Co, Dear Saptahik Lottery, Maithan Steel & Power, Britannia Industries, among others.

Telugu News witnessed 26% growth in ad volumes in week 31 when compared to week 23. Similarly, Telugu News genre’s average ad volumes per day grew 16% in July 2020 as opposed to June 2020. The number of categories, advertisers and brands, as well, witnessed a rise in July when compared to June 2020. Tally of advertisers and brands increased 24% and 10%, respectively in July when compared to June, 2020.

Reckitt Benckiser emerged as the top spender with 8% ad volume share between June- July, 2020 followed by Procter & Gamble and Hindustan Unilever with 3% share of ad volumes. Marico and Shriram Life Insurance Co. claimed the fourth and the fifth position with 2% share, each. Top 10 advertisers held 28% share of ad volumes on Telugu News genre. During June-July 2020, Telugu news genre witnessed over 200 advertisers and more than 50 categories exclusively advertising on the genre during June-July 2020 including Biofac Inputs, Emami, Tata Motors,Telangana American Telugu Association, among others.

Tamil News witnessed 7% growth in ad volumes in week 31 when compared to week 23. Similarly, Tamil News genre’s average ad volumes per day grew 7% in July 2020 as opposed to June 2020. The number of categories, advertisers and brands, as well, witnessed a rise in July when compared to June 2020. Tally of advertisers and brands increased 5% and 7%, respectively in July when compared to June, 2020.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 4% ad volume share between June- July, 2020 followed by Colgate Palmolive India with 3% share of ad volumes. Vicco Laboratories, Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Group of Institutes and Cavin Kare claimed the third, fourth and the fifth position with 3% share, each. Top 10 advertisers held 25% share of ad volumes on Tamil News genre. During June-July 2020, Tamil news genre witnessed over 170 advertisers and more than 40 categories exclusively advertising on the genre during June-July 2020 including Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Group of Institutes, Pothys, Tata Motors, Ultratech Cement, among others.

Marathi news witnessed 3% growth in average ad volumes in week 31 when compared to week 23. However, Marathi news genre registered a 10% decline in ad volumes per day in July 2020 as opposed to June 2020. The number of categories, advertisers and brands, on the other hand, witnessed a rise in July when compared to June 2020. Tally of advertisers and brands increased 6% and 7%, respectively in July when compared to June, 2020.

Interestingly, five out of 10 categories belonged to FMCG sector contributing 24% share of ad volumes. Godrej Consumer Products and Reckitt Benckiser emerged as the top spenders with 6% ad volume share between June- July, 2020, Hindustan Unilever and Wipro claimed the third and the fourth position with 5% share of ad volumes, each. Trailing behind at the fifth position stood Tirumalla Edible Oils & Foods India with 4% share. Top 10 advertisers held 41% share of ad volumes on Marathi News genre. During June-July 2020, Marathi news genre witnessed over 170 advertisers and more than 50 categories exclusively advertising on the genre during June-July 2020 including Bandhan Bank, Tata Motors, among others.

