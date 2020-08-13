Hindi movies genre leads the movies advertising charts with 46% share of ad volumes in July: TAM AdEx

HUL emerges as the top spender with 26% ad volume share.

Advertisements on television grew 37% in week 32 (August 2 – 8, 2020) when compared to week 23 (May 31- June 6, 2020), according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Meanwhile, ad volumes for the month of July witnessed 15% rise as opposed June 2020. During Jun-Jul’20, the top 10 advertisers together contributed 50% share of TV ad volumes with HUL leading the charts by claiming 26% ad volume share followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 7% share. As for advertisers, Jun-Jul’20 registered over 1150 new advertisers and more than 1850 new brands seen over Apr-May’20 with Facebook topping list of new advertisers and its brand Whatsapp leading among new brands.

Out of this, Hindi movies genre led the advertising charts in the movies genre with 46% share of ad volumes followed by Bhojpuri movies at 8% share. Bengali and Telugu movies channels stood at the third and fourth position with 8% ad volume share, each, while Kannada movies channels trailed behind at fifth position with 7% share of ad volume. Movies genre, in total, registered a 49% rise in ad volumes in week 32 as opposed to 23.

Hindi movies witnessed 64% growth in ad volumes in week 32 when compared to week 23. In all, ad volumes on Hindi movies genre grew 19% in July 2020 as opposed to June 2020. The number of categories, advertisers and brands, on the other hand, witnessed a rise in July when compared to June 2020. Tally of advertisers and brands increased 17% and 6%, respectively in July when compared to June, 2020.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 38% ad volume share between June – July, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 12% share of ad volumes. Procter & Gamble claimed the third position with 4% share, while ITC and Godrej Consumer Products trailed behind at the fourth and fifth position with 3% ad volume share, each. Top 50 advertisers held 91% share of ad volumes on Hindi movies channels. During June-July 2020, Hindi movies genre witnessed over 70 advertisers and more than 40 categories exclusively advertising on the genre including Facebook Inc, Vini Product, Bajaj Corp, Gillette India, among others.

Bhojpuri movies witnessed 53% growth in ad volumes in week 32 when compared to week 23. Ad volumes on Bhojpuri Movies genre saw 32% rise in Jul’20 compared to Jun’20. Subsequently, the number of categories, advertisers and brands witnessed a rise in July when compared to June 2020. Tally of advertisers and brands increased 31% and 24%, respectively in July when compared to June, 2020.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 61% ad volume share between June – July, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 9% share of ad volumes. Cadburys India and Procter & Gamble claimed the third and fourth position with 4% share of ad volumes, each. Surya Food And Agro trailed behind at the fifth position with 3% share of ad volumes. Top 10 advertisers held more than 85% share of ad volumes on Bhojpuri movies genre. During June-July 2020, Bhojpuri movies genre witnessed over 30 advertisers and more than 20 categories exclusively advertising on the genre during June-July 2020 including Ponds India, Facebook Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical, Nestle India, among others.

Ad volumes on Bengali movies grew by 35% in July 2020 when compared to June 2020. Bengali movies witnessed 38% growth in ad volumes in week 32 when compared to week 23. The number of categories, advertisers and brands, as well, witnessed a rise in July when compared to June 2020. Tally of advertisers and brands increased 19% and 21% respectively in July when compared to June, 2020.

Hindustan Unilever remained the top spender with 51% share of ad volumes followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 9% ad volume share. Godrej Consumer Products claimed the third position with 5% share of ad volume. ITC and Colgate Palmolive India trailed behind at the fourth and fifth position with 3% share, each. Top 10 advertisers held 79% share of ad volumes on Bengali movies genre. During June-July 2020, Bengali movies genre witnessed over 50 advertisers and more than 35 categories exclusively advertising on the genre during June-July 2020 including Vini Product, Facebook Inc, PepsiCo, Britannia Industries, Hero Motocorp, among others.

Ad volumes on Telugu Movies grew by 8% in July 2020 compared to June 2020. Telugu movies witnessed 11% growth in ad volumes in week 32 when compared to week 23. Subsequently, the number of categories, advertisers and brands, as well, witnessed a rise in July when compared to June 2020. Tally of advertisers and brands increased 27% and 13%, respectively in July when compared to June, 2020.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 22% ad volume share between June- July, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 7% share of ad volumes. Procter & Gamble and Cadburys India claimed the third and fourth position with 5% share, each. With 4% share of ad volume, Wipro stood at the fifth position. Top 10 advertisers held 56% share of ad volumes on Telugu movies genre. During June-July 2020, Telugu movies genre witnessed over 70 advertisers and more than 40 categories exclusively advertising on the genre during June-July 2020 including Vini Product, Muthoot Financial Enterprises, Hatsun Agro Product, Udemy Inc, among others.

