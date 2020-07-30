Hindi GEC leads the advertising charts with 23% share of ad volumes in July: TAM AdEx

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 40% ad volume share between June- July 2020 in Hindi GEC

Advertisements on television grew 44% in week 30 (July 19-25, 2020) when compared to week 23 (May 31- June 6, 2020), according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Out of this, Hindi general entertainment channels (GECs) led the advertising charts with 23% share of ad volumes followed by Tamil GEC at 13% share. Malayalam GEC stood at the third position with 11% ad volume share while Kannada and Bengali trailed behind at fourth and fifth position with 10% share of ad volume, each. GEC genre, in total. registered 51% rise in ad volumes in week 30 as opposed to 23.

Hindi GEC witnessed 5% growth in average ad volumes per day in July 2020 when compared to June 2020. Meanwhile, ad volumes in week 30 rose 50% when compared to week 23. Subsequently, the number of categories, advertisers and brands also witnessed a rise in July when compared to Junel 2020. Tally of advertisers and brands increased 10.6% and 3.1%, respectively in July when compared to June, 2020.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 40% ad volume share between June- July, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 8% share of ad volumes. Together, the top 2 spenders accounted for nearly 50% advertising share on Hindi GEC. Procter & Gamble claimed the third position with 5%, while L’Oreal India and Cadbury India grabbed the fourth and the fifth position with 3% share, each. During June-July 2020, Hindi GEC witnessed over 35 advertisers and more than 80 brands exclusively advertising on the genre including Facebook Inc, Kellogg’s, Reliance Retail, Gillette India, among others.

Unlike Hindi GEC, Tamil GEC registered a 5.2% drop in average ad volumes per day in July 2020 when compared to June 2020. Meanwhile, ad volumes in week rose 54% rise in Tamil GEC as opposed to week 23. Interestingly, advertisers and brands registered 5% and 3% increase, respectively in July 2020 when compared to June 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 40% ad volume share between June-July, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 7% share of ad volumes. Procter & Gamble claimed the third position with 6%. Meanwhile, Godrej Consumer Products and Cadburys India trailed behind at the fourth and the fifth position with 3% and 2% share, respectively. During June-July 2020, Tamil GEC genre witnessed over 120 advertisers and more than 35 categories exclusively advertising on Tamil GEC including Hatsun Agro Product, Vini Product, Virtual Bharat, among others.

