Himanshu Chakrawarti appointed as new CEO of Snapdeal marketplace business

The AceVector Group has elevated Himanshu Chakrawarti as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Snapdeal marketplace business. According to the company, Chakrawarti was involved in driving the platform’s value commerce strategy and has been instrumental in steering various growth-related and operational initiatives.

Chakrawarti’s success in building brands and expertise in retail operations alongside an in-depth understanding of the value retail segment has helped build a comprehensive toolkit, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, co-founders, Snapdeal and AceVector Group, said. “We are confident that under his leadership, Snapdeal’s marketplace business will continue to grow and excel on its chosen path of focused and profitable growth,” they added.

Prior to his elevation, he was the president of the Snapdeal marketplace business. Following that, he was the CEO of Unlimited Fashion – Arvind Lifestyle Brands’value fashion retail chain. Moreover, his experience includes leading brands such as True North-owned Hi-Care service and The Mobile Store as its chief executive officer.

