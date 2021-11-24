Himalaya’s new campaign for lip balm highlights the importance of keeping lips nourished

The film’s theme conveys the benefits of Wheat Germ Oil and Carrot Seed Oil in nourishing lips

Himalaya Wellness Company has released a new TVC for their lip balm to highlight the importance of keeping lips nourished during winters as part of their “Khush Raho Khushal Raho” campaign. The campaign has been conceptualised by FCB Ulka.

The film captures a young woman in her 20s across different situations where she is seen having fun with her friends during cold winter days. The young girl wants to address her chapped lips and nourish them. She uses honey, butter, or malai (cream) from the food served, and her friend looks at her in surprise. The girl’s friend recommends Himalaya Lip Balm infused with Carrot Seed Oil and Wheat Germ Oil to address chapped lips.

“The new TVC has been conceptualised to support Himalaya Lip Balm, one of the most trusted products in our personal care portfolio, and establish it as the go-to solution for chapped and dry lips. The film’s theme conveys the benefits of Wheat Germ Oil and Carrot Seed Oil in nourishing lips and keeping them from getting dry during cold winters,” Sushil Goswami, general manager, Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, said.

“Winter is here and with it comes the problem of chapped lips. We all use home remedies but carrying around these remedies everywhere is often inconvenient. Using these in front of other people could seem odd, and this is where we found our insight: People want relief from chapped lips but feel uncomfortable using home remedies in public. Therefore, the idea: some things like home remedies are “khane ke liye” and since Himalaya Lip Balm is a natural lip care specialist, it is the best “lagane ke liye” solution. We believe this piece of creative will help shift the consumer’s behavior from using home remedies to a natural lip care specialist,” M Damodaran, senior vice president and head of office, FCB Ulka, stated.

