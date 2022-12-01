Himalaya Wellness Company rolls out its #DrySkinFeelsBetterWithHimalayaCocoaButter TVC

The Himalaya Wellness Company has unveiled its new #DrySkinFeelsBetterWithHimalayaCocoaButter campaign. The campaign, which has been released as a television commercial (TVC) emphasises the importance of cocoa butter, wheat germ oil, and plant-based glycerin for calming and moisturising the skin. The campaign was conceptualised by FCB Ulka. The product is available in 100 ml, 200 ml and 400 ml packs, priced at Rs 85, Rs 160, and Rs 300 respectively.

Dry skin is a persistent problem among consumers, which tends to get worse during winters, Sunil Goswami, general manager, marketing, Himalaya Wellness Company, said. “We are happy to address the issue of dryness by bringing in natural ingredients in the Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion. Moreover, as the support of natural ingredients is gaining momentum, we believe our audiences will resonate with our idea,” he added.

The ad film opens with a girl who is troubled with dry skin as her friend is dressed up for them to go for an outing together. After trying various home remedies, we see her friend recommending her Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion and it is highlighted that it is the perfect remedy for the natural problem of dry skin without an unpleasant odour and stickiness, as the company claims. Later, the girl is seen using the lotion and it is highlighted how the products’ natural ingredients of pure cocoa butter, wheat germ oil, and plant-based glycerin are a must for your skincare routine to eliminate dryness.

