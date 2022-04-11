Himalayan Natives’ latest campaign urges viewers to unearth their innate strength

Himalayan Natives has launched a new video campaign aiming to highlight the strength and freshness from the land of Himalayas. Claiming to be advocates of a healthy and nutritious diet, the brand seeks to display its commitment through the video campaign, encouraging its viewers to be strong and steady like the mountain range itself. Conceptualised by Ittisa, the campaign demonstrates strength in various forms and through its narration, encourages viewers and consumers to channel their strength to do what their heart desires. “I want to extend the goodness of my homeland to the world and make access to healthy food easier via Himalayan Natives. The campaign, the messaging and the product line on the platform is something I resonate with. I truly believe that a healthy food source is what makes or breaks the mind and body,” Bhupendra Khanal, founder, Himalayan Natives, stated.

The narrative of the video is backed by the message ‘Himalaya ki chattaan hai tu’. The tag line and messaging aims to invoke a sense of indestructible self-belief that comes in with consuming a healthy palate. The video shows a trekker climbing the snow clad peaks, to a corporate employee taking the leap of faith to start a new venture, from a young man coming out to his parents to an elderly joining a dance class to fulfil his lifelong passion.The video campaign was launched on YouTube.

“During the campaign conceptualisation, we knew that it was essential that we connect the messaging of Himalayan Natives with real-time examples. Fear of failure is a very human thing, but with the right reinforcement, it is possible to overcome any hurdle. Himalayan Natives is that reinforcement,” Sneh Sharma, CEO, Ittisa, added.

