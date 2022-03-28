Himalaya unveils new campaign for its Fresh Start Face Wash

The campaign is conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, India (South)

Himalaya shed light on the oily skin issues in a girl’s life in its new ad campaign for Fresh Start Face wash. The campaign contemporises the 60’s song, ‘baar baar dekho’, to underline the repeated interruption – checking for oiliness on skin, throughout the day. The film for the campaign aims to provide solutions for this issue. The campaign is conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, India (South).

For Rahul Panchal, general manager marketing, face care, The Himalaya Drug Company, ‘oil-clear’ is a consumer-benefit segment within the face wash category. “Being one of the leaders in overall face wash, we wanted to resonate with the recurring oily skin problem of teenagers and offer them the effective solution in Fresh Start Lemon Oil Clear Face Wash. The film exhibits the efficacy of the product rooted in nature and science and talks to our potential consumers in an engaging manner,” he stated.

“Hazar baar dekho. It’s the mantra of the young woman who’s at that age when looks are so important and oily skin is a constantly recurring annoyance —making mirror-gazing a bit of an obsession. That’s the story of our latest ad for Himalaya Fresh Start Face Wash, expressed in the form of a light-hearted musical,” Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications India, opined.

Himalaya needed to go beyond just the problem identification (oily skin) and oil removal. There was the need to set a performance benchmark that bears out the herbal leadership the brand stands for, Anirban Mozumdar, chief strategy officer, 82.5 Communications India, said. “Hence, the need to establish “day-long freshness”. Showing this compulsive need to check one’s reflection throughout the day and resorting to the wipe-wipe action was important, therefore. To not just show what the consumer goes through, but to set up the need for day-long confidence and freshness with Himalaya Fresh Start,” he added.

