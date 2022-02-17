Himalaya MEN launches new campaign addressing pimple concern among boys

The new campaign for Himalaya MEN helps break myths on various experiments to solve pimple problems and positions the brand as Ladkon ke pimples ka sahi solution

Himalaya Wellness Company has unveiled a new campaign positioning Himalaya MEN Pimple Clear Neem Face Wash as the most effective solution for men’s pimples. With the offering of “Ladkon ke pimples ka sahi solution”, the campaign prompts young boys to choose the right solution for solving their pimples problems, instead of experimenting with weird suggestions. Every Himalaya product aims at solving consumers’ day-to-day personal care problems, and this vision embodies the brand’s mission of bringing wellness in every home, Rahul Panchal, general manager-marketing, Himalaya Wellness Company. “Our ongoing consumer studies reveal that boys too hate pimples, and they experiment with pimple solutions. Hence, the new campaign for Himalaya MEN helps break myths on various experiments to solve pimple problems and positions the brand as Ladkon ke pimples ka sahi solution,” he added.

The commercial starts with a group of friends returning to their dressing room after a cricket match, with the focus on a boy with pimples. A friend is seen playfully teasing him about how a girl at the match was looking at him, and the boy says that she was actually looking at his pimples, while he looks into the mirror worried. His friends then go on to give him various suggestions like applying soap and popping the pimple. Then Rishabh Pant joins the group and tells them that there is only one right solution for men’s pimples and introduces Himalaya MEN Pimple Clear Neem Face Wash, which is specially formulated for men’s skin and helps manage pimples effectively.

“In our new campaign, we are talking to young boys who, as teens, encounter pimples. It is at this age that boys get conscious about their looks – especially when they become interested in a girl. Through this campaign, we aim to persuade all young boys to opt for the right solution for their pimples. Our brand ambassador, Rishabh Pant, is the right influencer for these young boys, busting their myths and sharing the right solution,” Abhinav Chugh, category manager, Himalaya Wellness Company, stated.

According to Prateek Srivastava, co-founder, Chapter Five Brand Solutions, young men have become very grooming-conscious. “This campaign is a fresh and realistic take on men’s grooming,” he highlighted.

