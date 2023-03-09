Himalaya launches ‘Not Fair’ campaign in collaboration with RCB during WPL

Himalaya Wellness Company has launched its newest product, the Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash, supported by the #NotFair campaign in collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team during the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

In the first two days of the match, RCB players wore #NotFair on their headgear, which created curiosity among viewers. Later, the message on their headgear was changed to “Himalaya Rose, Beauty is not equal to Color,” sparking discussions about the significance of embracing all skin tones and facial features.

This reveal was timed to coincide with International Women’s Day (March 8), which marked the official launch of the product.

As per the brand, the #NotFair campaign aims to dispel beauty myths and promote inclusivity by celebrating diversity and challenging unfair beauty standards prevalent in society.

“Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash is made with natural Rose Extracts and other ingredients. This trusted face wash is free from parabens, phthalates, and silicones. This face wash has a skin-friendly pH formula and comes in a 100% recyclable tube. Good for skin. Good for the planet!” said Gayatri Kabilan, category manager – face wash.

