Himalaya launches new ‘Youth eternity face sheet mask’ digital film

Himalaya has unveiled the ‘Youth Eternity Face Sheet Mask’ digital film, created by 82.5 Communications in Bengaluru, which is a part of Ogilvy Group, a WPP company.

The TVC portrays a young woman who is constantly juggling her new job, stress, exposure to technology, extreme heat, and pollution, and is not getting enough rest, which results in her skin losing its youthful appearance. The Himalaya Youth Eternity Face Sheet Mask is showcased to help her skin bounce back.

“Face Sheet Mask is a new age skincare format that has very quickly become a favorite among consumers. Himalaya wants to take this opportunity and offer our consumers the boost of healthy hydration with our 100% biodegradable face sheet masks in four variants: Strawberry, Blueberry, Mulethi, and Edelweiss Plant.” said Manik Sharma, brand manager, skin care, Himalaya Wellness Company.



As per the firm, the film emphasizes the importance of a fast and efficient skincare routine for modern-day women who are always on the go.

“With this TVC, we wanted to tell young women that no matter how busy they are with their professional commitments, it is always better if they can find a simple skincare routine that does not take much of their time.” said Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Executive Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications India (South).

Also Read Zoo Media network acquires The Starter Labs

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook