Himalaya collaborates with 82.5 Communications to promote hand hygiene

At a time when conversations around hand hygiene are on a rise with growing concerns around coronavirus pandemic, Himalaya, along with 82.5 Communications has launched a new digital film #ThePurestGreeting to raise awareness on the importance of social distancing. The film also talks about the range of hand wash and sanitizer- Himalaya Pure Hands to showcase them as means to promote hand hygiene amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

According to Philipe Haydon, CEO, The Himalaya Drug Company, today, as we practice social distancing, the phenomenal knowledge and wisdom of this greeting holds great value in our lives. “At Himalaya, we have always been inspired by our rich heritage. We hope that this film spreads love and happiness as well as keeps everyone safe and healthy,” he added. At a time when it’s crucial to practice social distancing in addition to hand hygiene, Namaste is the warmest and best way to greet one another, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, business director-Consumer Products Division, The Himalaya Drug Company, added. “With this brand film, we wish to highlight Namaste, the beautiful Indian custom of greeting, that has become more relevant today,” he further stated.

The film has been shot, directed and edited remotely, spanning across several countries with over 15 Indian and international DoPs collaborating on the film. The Namaste is such a beautiful yet practical gesture with so many layers of meaning, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and CCO, 82.5 Communications said. “The film for Pure Hands acts as a vehicle to spread the message of the Namaste—a message that is all the more meaningful during the pandemic,” he elaborated.

For Naveen Raman, sr. vice president and branch head – South, 82.5 communications, the objective was to build this brand through a purpose and just not a promise. While doing that we had to ensure that we abide by the rules set by the government and be sensitive towards people.

