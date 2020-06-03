Hike ropes in Seema Chawla as VP and head of marketing

Chawla has worked with brands such as Hotstar International, Ajio.com, Mattel Toys India as well as Walt Disney Company

Instant messaging platform Hike has appointed Seema Chawla as its vice president (VP) and head of marketing. In her new role, Chawla would be looking after all things marketing at Hike including branding, user growth, and product marketing for HikeLand, a virtual platform slated to be launched by the brand. She will also manage marketing across all subsequent sub-brands of the platform.

With over 20 years of multi-vertical experience, Chawla has also been instrumental in launching multiple new brands and products in the course of her career across Disney, Ajio.com, Mattel, and Hotstar. The appointment is in line with Hike’s plan to strengthen teams across product, design, marketing, AI and ML, engineering, partner functions, and user research with multiple hiring initiatives.

In her previous stints, Seema has been VP marketing at Hotstar International, chief marketing officer at AJIO.com, head of marketing at Mattel Toys India, and held various strategic brand, marketing, and sales roles at The Walt Disney Company. In line with the company’s recent announcement of leadership hires and multiple hiring initiatives , Chawla joins the team as the company focuses on growth and innovation.

Chawla will be reporting to Kavin Bharti Mittal, founder and CEO, Hike. “As technology blurs the line between imagination and what’s possible, Hike’s focus is innovating at the intersection of Art, AI and consumer delight. I look forward to working with the team towards enhancing users’ experience and changing the way they hang out online,” Seema Chawla, VP and head of marketing, Hike added.

Founded in 2012, Hike is an Indian AI-led cross platform messaging startup launched by Kavin Bharti Mittal. The company has raised over $261 million in capital from investors such as SoftBank, Tiger Global, Tencent, Foxconn and Bharti, among others.

